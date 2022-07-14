Ferdinand Omanyala, Africa’s fastest 100 metres runner, is due to arrive in time - just - to compete at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 after overcoming visa hold-ups.

He has also confirmed that he will be competing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 26-year-old, who won the African 100m title last month and was the first Kenyan to qualify for the Olympic 100m semi-finals in Tokyo last year, tweeted today: "Onto the next flight to Oregon.

"Am positive that I will compete.

"Thanks so much for your support and prayers."

He is now involved in a series of flights that will take almost a full day, which will offer very little time ahead of his first scheduled competition, the men’s 100m heats in tomorrow’s opening day of competition.

Omanyala, who set the African men's 100m record of 9.77 seconds at Nairobi in September 2021 and stands third in this year’s world lists with 9.85 at the same venue, beating Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Fred Kerley, said before hearing the latest news: "Of course it is worrying because my first race is on Friday and this is a long flight.

"It takes almost 22 hours to get there and as a sportsman you need some time to rest and also train a bit to shake the jet lag.

"Looking at all circumstances and my first race being on Friday, I am just hoping I can leave today (Wednesday) so that I get there Thursday night and rest up a bit."

Omanyala also used his tweet to thank the Kenyan authorities and the US Embassy in Kenya for their efforts:

"Visa challenges are faced by all Kenyans and people daily, in this case I was no different.

"Firstly I would like to thank God, the President of Kenya HE Uhuru Kenyatta and GOK through MOSCA, CS Amb. Amina Mohamed have been at the forefront in ensuring I get my visa.

"Thank you to the US Embassy in Kenya for granting me my VISA.

"I will also be competing in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham July 28th.

"Looking forward to making all Kenyans proud."

Meanwhile another sprinter who appeared to have been caught up in a similar visa hold up, Marie Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, has made it clear that she was tweeting in support of other athletes enduring such suspense, but that she herself had not been affected in this way.

Ta Lou, who won world 100 and 200m silver in 2017 and world 100m bronze in 2019, tweeted: "I’m not in the same case thanks GOD, but I’m speaking for all the athletes actually who is facing it.

"I imagine the pain, the frustration."

Kenya’s Pulse Sports reported that Omanyala was one of six home athletes who had been delayed over visa issues.

It is not clear what the position is concerning the other athletes.

India’s women’s 200m runner Dhanalakshmi Sekar, who ran a personal best of 22.89sec in Kazakhstan last month, is also struggling to overcome visa problems which were making it increasingly likely she would miss Oregon22, as reported by Olympics.com.