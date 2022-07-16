South Africa's short form expert Dane Van Niekerk misses out on the Commonwealth Games after failing to recover from an ankle injury ©Getty Images

South Africa’s side for the Commonwealth Games women's T20 cricket competition is set to be led by all rounder Sune Luus after the country's experienced regular skipper Dane Van Niekerk failed to recover from a long term ankle injury.

Van Niekerk sustained the injury in a domestic accident at her home in January and missed the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in New Zealand.

Although she had been named in the provisional South African squad for Birmingham 2022, and  had been undergoing rehabilitation, Van Niekerk has not been able to recover in time.

She had not played since her Women's Big Bash League campaign with Adelaide Strikers in Australia last November, but her leadership skills in English conditions will also be missed as she also skippered the Oval Invincibles to victory in the inaugural women’s Hundred last year.

Luus led the South Africans to a 2-1 series victory over Ireland in T20 and a convincing clean sweep of the three  50 over one day internationals last month.

Marizanne Kapp, voted the International Cricket Council Player of the month for June, did not play in the series in Ireland but takes her place in the squad chosen for Birmingham 2022 after a career best 150 against England in the drawn four-day Test match at Taunton last month and a valiant 73 in a losing cause as South Africa lost by 114 runs in the second one day international to England in Bristol last Friday (July 9).

The return of former captain Mignon du Preez, another to miss the tour of Ireland, is also expected to strengthen South Africa’s top order.

Wicket keeper Sinalo Jafta and fast medium bowler Masabata Klaas are also included, despite not playing in the most recent international series.

South Africa will conclude their one day series and play a three match T20 series against England before arriving in the Midlands for the Games where they are set to open their campaign for the Commonwealth Games gold medal against New Zealand in Group B on July 30.

England and Sri Lanka are also drawn in the Group.