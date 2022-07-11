England’s Jonny Bairstow and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp have been named the men’s and women’s International Cricket Council (ICC) Players of the Month for June.

With back-to-back centuries against New Zealand and India, Bairstow pipped compatriot Joe Root and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell to win the award.

The 32-yearold’s knock of 136 against New Zealand during the second Test in Nottingham was second-fastest Test century by an English player.

"I would like to thank the fans for voting for me as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month," Bairstow said.

"It has been an incredible five weeks for England. It has been a positive start to our summer with four excellent wins against high-class opposition in New Zealand and India.

"We are enjoying our cricket as a team and playing with clarity and positivity.

"Even though I have scored four centuries in this period, I would like to acknowledge my teammates who have been excellent in every department and playing with immense confidence."

Marizanne Kapp has won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for June ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kapp was honoured after notching 150 and an unbeaten 43 against England last month.

She beat teammate Shabnim Ismail and England’s Nat Sciver for the prize.

The 32-year-old is the first South African to win the Women’s Player of the Month award since Lizelle Lee was crowned in March 2021.

"It really means a lot for me to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award, especially being up against two absolutely brilliant players in Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver," she said.

"What made my first Test century so special was that, number one, our first Test match (in 2014) was an absolute nightmare.

"Then having to play another one after eight years where I had minimum preparation for the Test match because I was unwell and then finding my team in the position we were in at 45 for four, it is something that will stay with me throughout my career.

"It’s definitely a highlight for me, especially with the wickets that fell at the other end and then having to bat with the tail as well, those partnerships are what also made it so special."