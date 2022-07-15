South Africa's Chef de Mission for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has admitted that Durban being stripped of the event was a "bitter pill to swallow".

Lwandile Simelane said she was confident the country could finally play host in the future, however, especially as a result of the Commonwealth Games Federation's (CGF) new blueprint for the event.

Durban was awarded the Games in 2015 and was set to be the first African host in history before the CGF reversed its decision two years later, due to a series of financial problems.

Birmingham was named as the replacement host in December 2017, and the CGF has since released its new vision for the Games.

This lists athletics and swimming as the only compulsory sports, and allows for the event to be held across multiple cities and regions.

This, it is hoped, will keep the costs down for potential bidders.

"We've got to be looking with great interest at how this new model works," said Simelane, the first vice-president of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, to insidethegames.

"Because we definitely hope that we could host a major Games in our near future in South Africa.

"It is a bitter pill to swallow that we could have been welcoming people instead of boarding planes.

"So it is a bit of a different feeling for us.

Chad le Clos could become the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history in Birmingham ©Getty Images

"But I definitely don't see any reason why, with improvements in the country and so forth, that South Africa wouldn't be hosting a major Games.

"It's very exciting when we see current hosts coming up with innovations.

"It gives us hope that we can also find a model that works for us.

"If it goes well then it will be forging a new type of hosting parameter for sport.

"And any types of innovations should always be welcomed."

South Africa's delegation of around 300 for Birmingham 2022 will include swimmer Chad le Clos, who has won 17 Commonwealth Games medals.

If he wins two more in Birmingham he will become the most decorated athlete in the event's history, overtaking shooters Philip Adams and Mick Gault.

For the full interview with Simelane, click here.