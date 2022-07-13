Queensland Government officials have announced an AUD4 million (£2.27 million/$2.69 million/ €2.68 million) floodlight upgrade for Barlow Park in Cairns as part of preparations for the stadium to stage football during the 2032 Olympics.

"Barlow Park was accepted under the International Olympic Committee's 'new norm' for the sustainability and affordability of future Games," Stirling Hinchliffe, Queensland's Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympics and Paralympics Sport and Engagement, said.

The stadium was listed in the bid as a proposed venue for the group stages in football at the Games.

"This is the first instalment in a larger proposed upgrade of Barlow Park for the 2032 Games," Hinchliffe added.

The floodlights will be upgraded from 500 lux lighting to 1,800 lux broadcast television standard with the money.

"An upgraded Barlow Park is an important legacy we want to achieve from our decade-long green and gold runway to Brisbane 2032," Hinchliffe declared.

The floodlights at Barlow Park will be upgraded for the 2032 Olympics after an AUD4 million cash injection from the Queensland Government ©Getty Images

It is also planned to install 5,000 new seats and improved amenities before the Olympics.

Organisers insist that Barlow Park is part of a Brisbane 2032 masterplan which uses existing venues and temporary facilities.

Other improvements will make it possible to use the venue for pre-Games training camps, athletics meetings and matches in the National Rugby League (NRL).

North Queensland's climate means that evening matches under the lights represent a more attractive option for players and spectators and it is claimed that the floodlights will help persuade the NRL to stage matches at the stadium.

"The new LED lighting will help put Cairns and Barlow Park on the NRL’s radar for quality night-time premiership games," Assistant Minister for Tourism Industry Development Michael Healy said.

"In a tropical climate like the Far North’s, night-time games are cooler and more comfortable for elite athletes and spectators.

"We know when Cairns hosts big sporting events, they bring extra visitors who contribute to the city’s tourism economy."

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo promised: "The planned upgrades, which include broadcast-quality lights will help Cairns secure more rugby league matches in the future."