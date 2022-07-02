Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart is to join the Brisbane 2032 Board of Directors, taking the place vacated by Karen Williams who quit amid a drink-driving storm.

Stewart was picked by the South East Queensland (SEQ) Council of Mayors to represent the organisation on the Organising Committee.

Williams resigned from the Board after crashing her car into a tree under the influence of alcohol.

The Redland City Mayor - who has not resigned from that role - admitted she had made an "error of judgement" by getting behind the wheel following "several glasses of wine" - and to make matters worse the incident occurred shortly after Williams had spoken to families of people killed in drink-driving incidents.

Stewart was chosen to take Williams’ place via a secret ballot and has now been formally nominated by Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, and welcomed onto the Organising Committee Board by President Andrew Liveris.

"The region’s Mayors pursued the Games as the catalyst to bring forward the infrastructure and transport needed to support our region’s record growth," Stewart said.

"Ensuring we deliver on this commitment to our communities will continue to be a priority for us.

"Brisbane 2032 provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to positively transform South East Queensland and I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow Mayors to ensure our communities have a voice."

Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the 2021 Session in Tokyo ©Getty Images

The SEQ Council of Mayors encompasses 11 of the 12 Councils in the south-east of the state.

Gold Coast is not represented in the SEQ Council of Mayors.

The host city for the 2018 Commonwealth Games is expected to host several events come the 2032 Olympics but its lack of representation on the Organising Committee has been a bone of contention.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has accused Schrinner of "playing politics" over the appointment.

"If you don't stay humble and consult, you're just being arrogant," Tate said in comments report by ABC.

"Let everyone know - what is your problem?"

Two other vacancies remain on the Brisbane 2032 Board of Directors.

Ex-Sports Minister Richard Colbeck and Ted O’Brien, who was Special Envoy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, were both removed following May's general election, when incumbent Scott Morrison lost and Labor's Anthony Albanese became Australia's new Prime Minister.