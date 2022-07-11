Nigel Huddleston, the Minster for Sport for the United Kingdom, travelled to Victoria Park in Royal Leamington to participate in the official draw for seven of the 11 medal events for the lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls at Birmingham 2022.

The seedings of the draw were organised based on the results from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Teams which did not compete in the previous edition were added to different sections during the process.

Huddleston believes lawn bowls will be one of the competitions for fans of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to look out for when Birmingham 2022 is held between July 28 and August 8.

"Lawn bowls will be one of the hottest tickets for British fans at Birmingham 2022 with home nation teams drawn together across the medal events," he said.

"Victoria Park is a stunning setting for the lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls and it's great to see how investment from the Commonwealth Games will leave a real legacy for this venue and the local community."

The draw, which was staged on July 7, saw the pools drawn for the women's singles, the men's singles, the men's pairs, the women's triples, the men's fours, the Para men's pairs and the Para women's pairs.

Home nation eyes will be peeled to section B of the women's singles where Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have been drawn together.

A similar scenario has arisen in section C of the women's pairs, with Scotland, England and Northern Ireland all set to face each other in the group stage.

Other noticeable draws include Canada, England, Malaysia and South Africa being put together in section D in the men's triples and Scotland, the reigning champions of the men's fours event, facing New Zealand, South Africa, Jersey and Malta in section A.

Each of the Para lawn bowls competitions are scheduled to be round robin events with every team in each of the three competitions playing one another.

These events include mixed pairs for players with a visual impairment and men's pairs and women's pairs for B6 and B8 competitors.

Scotland are the defending champions of the men's fours competition ©Getty Images

England, Scotland, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are scheduled to participate in all three tournaments.

Matt Kidson, the director of sport for Birmingham 2022, remarked that preparations are still ongoing for the event.

"Victoria Park is going to be a superb venue for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," he said.

"Our temporary infrastructure is currently being installed and we can't wait for the teams to arrive to play in this fantastic setting."

Lawn bowls is planned to be staged from July 29 to August 6 while the Para pairs competitions are planned to start on the same day but conclude on separate days, with the men's tournament ending on August 2 and the women's event finishing on the next day.

The Para mixed pairs is scheduled to begin on July 31 and end on August 5.