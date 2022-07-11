Vietnam and Myanmar confirmed their places in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Football Federation Women's Championship following comprehensive victories at the Biñan Football Stadium.

The pair have secured safe passage through to the semi-finals as they cannot be caught at the top of group B.

Vietnam currently occupy pole position on goal difference after a resounding 6-0 win against bottom of the table Timor-Leste.

Huỳnh Như opened the scoring for Vietnam after 11 minutes before Ngân Thị Vạn Sự doubled the lead 20 minutes later.

Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Dung converted a penalty in the 37th minute as the game was rapidly getting out of hand.

Huỳnh made it four moments before the break with a cool finish.

Second-half goals from Ngân and Trần Thị Thùy Trang in the 73rd and 85th minute, respectively, ended the rout.

Myanmar sealed a comfortable 3-1 win against Laos in the Philippines.

Another comfortable win for our Women's team 🇻🇳 at the 2022 AFF Women's Championship as we beat Timor Leste with 6 - 0!



Congratulations to them for qualifying into the semifinals!



Next and last group stage match in 2 days, 13/07/22, against Myanmar! pic.twitter.com/U7srjpElIT — Việt Nam Football 🇻🇳⚽️ (@FootyVietnam) July 11, 2022

They went 3-0 up thanks to a Panatida own goal, and finishes from Khin Marlar Tun and July Kyaw before Aphtsala pulled one back for Laos in the 66th minute.

However, the Myanmar defence tightened up and closed out the key victory.

Vietnam and Myanmar are scheduled to go head-to-head on the final day of group stage action on July 13 to fight for first place.

Prior to that, however, is the culmination of group A tomorrow.

The Philippines have already secured their qualification to the knockout rounds but Australia Under-23s and Thailand are both in with a chance of finishing second.

Thailand have a three-point advantage but face the hosts who are in fine form while Australia meet already eliminated Malaysia.

Indonesia and Singapore are also set to meet in a dead rubber.