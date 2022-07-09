Defending champions Vietnam picked up their second consecutive win in as many matches at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in the Philippines.

Their 5-0 win over Laos puts them level on points with Myanmar in Group B with six points but remained in second due to an inferior goal difference by a margin of two.

Vietnam started aggressively at the Biñan Football Stadium but could not find a way through the resolute Laotian defence until the 42nd minute when Phạm Hoàng Quỳnh finally broke the deadlock.

Substitute Huỳnh Như then doubled the lead with a powerful header that just beat the outstretched arm of Bangon Phonexay in net.

An eight-minute brace from Phạm Hải Yến followed by Huỳnh Như's second put the match completely out of sight for Laos.

Earlier in the day, Myanmar and Cambodia met in Biñan with the former running out as 3-0 winners.

Captain Khin Marlar Tun struck first for Myanmar with a thunderous effort from just inside the penalty area after 34 minutes.

Myanmar's domination continued in the second half as they continued to control the game with the majority of possession.

It eventually led to another goal as Myat Noe Khin slotted it home on the hour mark before Khin Moe Wai scored the third after 87 minutes.

Play is set to continue tomorrow in Manila and Biñan as Singapore face Australia Under-23, the Philippines challenge Indonesia, and Malaysia go up against Thailand in Group A.