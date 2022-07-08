Sayer stars as Australia take first win at AFF Women's Championship

Australia Under-23 recorded their first win of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Football Federation Women's Championship in resounding fashion in the Philippines.

Amy Sayer bagged a quadruple, all in the first half, to power the Australians to a 4-0 win over Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The 20-year-old forward scored past goalkeeper Prihatini in the 10th, 12th, 15th, and 43rd minutes to put the team coached by Melissa Andreatta in cruise control for the rest of the game.

The result means that the youth Matildas side increase their tally to four points in Group A while their opponents' progression hopes are slim as they only have one point from three matches.

In the next game, hosts the Philippines maintained their perfect record following a 4-0 beating of Malaysia, also in the capital.

Sara Eggesvik scored the first goal in the 32nd minute with an incredible effort from just over halfway.

Nurul Azurin Mazian managed to get a hand on the ball but could not do enough to prevent it from trickling over the line.

FULL TIME | Australia pick up their first win of the AFF Women's Championship tournament with @amysayer10 scoring all four goals!



Next up: Singapore on Sunday - 6:00pm AEST



📸: AFF Women's Championship#GoAustralia #AFFWomens2022 pic.twitter.com/ToGVmolRiR — Football Australia (@FootballAUS) July 8, 2022

Katrina Guillou, Quinley Quezada, and Anicka Castañeda rounded out the scoring spree as the Filipinas solidified their hold of the top spot in Group A with nine points and a plus 12 goal difference.

The Group A action then moved on to the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna where Thailand were 3-0 victors against Singapore.

The win pushed them into second place in the pool stage with two games remaining.

Meekham Saengrawee opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after a prolonged period of pressure that eventually turned into a lead.

She caused more trouble to the defence in the next period with an assist for Tripkritta Onsamai after 49 minutes.

A third then came as Mongkoldee Jiraporn poked one in after a goalmouth scramble in the 72nd minute.

Action is scheduled to continue tomorrow with Myanmar taking on Cambodia and Vietnam up against Laos in Group B.