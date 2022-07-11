Lee Zii Jia, pictured, and Sivasangari Subramaniam have pulled out of Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Shuttler Lee Zii Jia and squash player Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia have withdrawn from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Asian men's singles champion Zii Jia has pulled out of the Games, set to run from July 28 to August 8, as he wants to ensure he is at his best for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Tokyo from August 21 to 29.

"I have decided not to play in the Commonwealth Games, and it is a tough decision, which I made after speaking to my team," said Lee, as reported by The New Straits Times.

"I have been playing non-stop and need to take care of my body condition."

Zii Jia is aiming to become Malaysia's first world champion across any of the five disciplines and his decision has been supported by three-times Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei.

"Zii Jia is a professional, it's entirely up to him to play for the country or not," said Chong Wei to The New Straits Times.

"He's not bound to any national team assignment."

Subramaniam withdrew from Birmingham 2022 as she is still recovering from a car accident she was involved in at the end of June which has resulted in the world number 16 undergoing facial surgery.

"I've visited her several times, and every time I go and see her, she is improving," said Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia director of coaching Major S. Maniam.

"She will be in the hospital for another week.

"The surgery [was] for her jaw and under the eye.

"She has got a neck brace to take care of the slight fracture on her cervical spine.

"As for her return, we will take it as it comes."

The withdrawals have led to Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu calling for the country's expectations to be lowered at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

A target of seven gold medals was initially set for the event.