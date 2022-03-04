The Malaysian Hockey Confederation has decided against sending their men’s and women’s teams to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, opting to focus on the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games instead.

Arul Slevaraj, the men’s national team chief coach, highlighted that this decision was taken weeks ago in a bid to protect their teams for the Asian Games.

Hangzhou 2022 is expected to start no more than 34 days after the end of Birmingham 2022.

"We took into consideration the quarantine periods upon returning to Malaysia and when we head for China for the Asian Games before making the decision," Slevaraj, was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

"Also, we do not have a big enough pool of players to send a second team to the Commonwealth Games, and possible injuries to our top players were also considered in making this stand."

Women’s chief coach Nashihin Nubil remarked to the same reasoning, adding they plan to arrange friendlies to ensure their players are prepared for the Games in China.

This will be just the second time Malaysia’s men’s side will not participate at the Commonwealth Games, with the first coming in 2002 when they hosted the World Cup.

Both the men’s and women’s events consist of teams from Australia, Canada, England, Ghana, India, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

Australia men's team has won gold at every Commonwealth Games since 1998 ©Getty Images

Pakistan makes up the 10th team in the men’s competition while Kenya will participate in the women’s event.

Katie Sadleir, the chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said: "We have an incredible line-up for both the men’s and women’s competition and hockey fans across the Commonwealth are set to see a truly world-class competition in Birmingham.

"I would like to thank the International Hockey Federation for their ongoing support and we look forward to working closely with them and Birmingham 2022 to stage a tournament that will showcase the very best of Commonwealth sport."

According to director of sport for Birmingham 2022 Matt Kidson, the match schedule is currently being "finalised" and will be unveiled soon.

The Australian men’s team has won all six gold medals since hockey became a part of the Commonwealth Games programme in 1998.

The Australian women’s team also holds the record for the number of most golds with four while India and defending champions New Zealand have one gold to their name.

Birmingham 2022 is scheduled to take place between July 28 and August 8.

Following on, Hangzhou 2022 is set to take place from September 10 to 25.