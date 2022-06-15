Rhythmic gymnastics is one of the sports the OCM hopes to claim a gold medal in ©Getty Images

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has set a target of replicating the success of Gold Coast 2018 at this year's Commonwealth Games despite sending a smaller team.

Malaysia won 24 medals, seven of them gold, at Gold Coast 2018.

OCM President Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria revealed that the organisation anticipates securing two titles in badminton as well as gold medals in lawn bowls, Para powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, squash and weightlifting, in comments reported by The Sun Daily.

Malaysia finished 12th in the medals table in 2018 after winning two titles in badminton and weightlifting each, and further gold medals in diving, lawn bowls and gymnastics.

According to Norza, an OCM Selection Committee has outlined 95 athletes who are set to compete at Birmingham 2022 in 12 sports - a smaller team than normal.

"One reason for the smaller contingent is that there is no shooting, which normally had an average 18 athletes," Norza said, as reported by The Sun Daily.

"We are also not participating in men’s and women’s hockey, which involved 36 athletes.

"These two sports alone see a reduction of about 54 athletes."

The OCM is expecting to see Malaysian athletes win two titles in the badminton events at Birmingham 2022, just like they did at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images
Rugby sevens is due to have the most Malaysian athletes with 13, while diving follows with 11 competitors.

Badminton, lawn bowls and squash are expected to have 10 Malaysian athletes each.

Eleven young athletes are also under consideration for Commonwealth Games selection by the OCM, according to Norza, so the team could still grow.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and squash player Sivasangari Subramaniam - twice an Asian Games medallist - have been chosen as flagbearers.