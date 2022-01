The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay is heading to Brunei for its final stop in Asia after three days in Malaysia.

During its stay it was taken into the air by paramotors at Port Klang, Malaysia’s main sea port.

Mohammed Nurhaqimy Mohammed Ismail, President of the Malaysian Sport Aviation Federation led a convoy of flyers carrying the Baton over the port.

Honorary Commonwealth Games Federation President Tunku Imran had been amongst the visitors to welcome the Baton.

The Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur was the first Asian city to host the Games in 1998, although the Relay itself had first visited in 1994 as part of the journey to the Games in Victoria.

"As a Malaysian and being the 29th nation to receive the Queen’s Baton, we are delighted and honoured to host the Queen’s Baton Relay again," Commonwealth Games Malaysia President Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria said.

The Baton was also carried by Silat fighters who gave a display of a martial art form which has heritage in the earliest days of Malay civilisation.





The Baton had arrived from neighbouring Singapore.

Gymnastic balance beam silver medallist from New Delhi 2010 Lim Heem Wei, newly appointed Chef de Mission for the Singapore team in Birmingham took it across the Marina Bay as it made its way around the city state.

"The 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games were defining moments in my career as an athlete. Being able to return to the Games as Chef de Mission is a tremendous privilege," Lim said.

The Baton also took a journey on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT).

Organisers of the Singaporean leg boasted that it had visited the "city’s most instagrammable spots."

The Baton was also taken by powerlifter Nur'Aini Mohd Yasli, who finished sixth in Tokyo, Para swimmer Nur'Aini Mohd Yasli and para swimmer Toh Wei Soong, a bronze medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

Tingwen Quah, a member of Singapore’s bronze medal 4x100m medley relay squad in the Gold Coast, hopes Birmingham 2022 will represent the chance to atone for Olympic disappointment in Tokyo where she did not advance from the heats in either the 50 metres or 100m freestyle.

"I think having the Commonwealth Games, one of four big events this year, is an opportunity to kind of reset and hopefully make this year a better one for swimming and personally as well," Quah told the Straits Times.

She will have the additional target of the Asian Games after Birmingham.

National high jump record holder Michelle Sng also took the Baton during the Singaporean leg.