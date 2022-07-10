Villepinte Exhibition Center set to be considered as possible basketball venue for Paris 2024 Olympics

Villepinte Exhibition Center in Seine-Saint-Denis is set to be considered as a possible basketball venue for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and Paris 2024 organisers are currently unable to reach an agreement on the venue for preliminary round basketball matches, after the scheduled venue, Hall Six of the Arena Paris Sud, was criticised due to its low ceiling.

According to L’Equipe, the suitability of the Villepinte Exhibition Center is set to be examined, with the venue’s higher ceiling and measurements said to work in its favour.

Preliminary rounds of boxing are expected to take place at the venue, however this has yet to be confirmed.

The Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Lille was favoured by Paris 2024 organisers as a possible basketball venue, although FIBA are not keen on it due to its long distance from Paris ©Getty Images

The Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Lille was favoured by Paris 2024 organisers as a potential venue, however this idea is not appealing to FIBA, due to the venue being 210 kilometres away from Paris.

The Pierre-Mauroy Stadium is already due to host handball matches at Paris 2024.

Medal matches in basketball are set to take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, which is due to host gymnastics competition during the opening week of the Games.

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee are due to hold their next Board meeting on Tuesday (July 12).