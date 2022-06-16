Paris Deputy Mayor Pierre Rabadan has backed a proposal for preliminary round handball fixtures at Paris 2024 to be moved from Lille to the French capital, with early basketball fixtures moving in the opposite direction.

Organisers have faced an ongoing issue with the venue for preliminary round basketball matches, with the originally planned Hall Six of the Arena Paris Sud criticised by members of the French Olympic team.

The Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Lille is the proposed site for handball fixtures, but the Organising Committee has proposed switching the two sports' venues for the early stages of the competitions.

French publication L'Équipe reported that while the City of Paris had preferred basketball matches to remain in the French capital, the Deputy Mayor in charge of Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games believes the proposal represents an acceptable compromise.

Rabadan described switching the venues as "the most logical solution to keep the cohesion of our project", and said "we adapt the project to the constrains of the moment".

Despite opposition from FIBA, Pierre Rabadan said it was "the most logical solution" to move early basketball fixtures to the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Lille ©Getty Images

A final decision is expected at a Paris 2024 Board of Directors meeting on July 12.

The plans do not affect the venues for the knockout stages of both competitions, with handball matches due to be played at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium and the basketball fixtures at the 15,000-capacity Bercy Arena.

International Basketball Federation secretary general Andreas Zagklis has expressed concerns over the move to Lille, which is approximately 210 kilometres from Paris.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics due to follow from August 28 to September 8.