Paris 2024 organisers have confirmed that shooting will now not take place in Seine-Saint-Denis, but boxing preliminaries are set to move there instead.

Shooting was originally planned for the La Courneuve range but there were concerns over the site being too small.

The National Sports Shooting Centre in Châteauroux, around 170 miles to the south of Paris, has been widely reported as the new venue but this has yet to be officially confirmed by organisers.

Michaël Aloisio, the Paris 2024 chief of staff, confirmed to L'Équipe that while shooting would move from La Courneuve, there were concerns about Châteauroux due to the cost of renting the site.

However, the national centre is the preferred option of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

"This is one of the options but we need exchanges with local elected officials and federations," said Aloisio.

"We know that the International Federation is pushing for this option but we are cautious."

L'Équipe said that preliminary boxing bouts would now be moving to Seine-Saint-Denis in "compensation" after originally being planned for Court Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open tennis.

Paris 2024 said that this switch was due to "technical and not political" reasons, however, including "heat, light and noise" conditions on Suzanne Lenglen.

The boxing finals and semi-finals are still due to take place at Roland Garros, on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Preliminaries in Seine-Saint-Denis have been tipped for the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte, but this has yet to be confirmed.

It has also been suggested that modern pentathlon's fencing round and sitting volleyball at the Paralympics could be held in Villepinte, while Seine-Saint-Denis may also host the start of the Para marathons and Para road cycling events.

Hosting shooting in Châteauroux would take another sport away from Paris and nearby areas.

So far, handball has been confirmed for the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, while sailing will take place in Marseille.

Surfing will be the most isolated sport after being awarded to Tahiti, nearly 10,000 miles away in the South Pacific.

Reports that Châteauroux, the home town of famous French actor Gérard Depardieu, could host shooting first emerged in January.

But a Paris 2024 statement in March then said that the city was "not an option" and that plans would press ahead in La Courneuve.

Located on a 13-hectare "wasteland", La Courneuve was previously a hydrocarbon storage facility for the armed forces.

Original plans would have seen the area "decontaminated, redeveloped and renatured by 2025".

This would have provided "a strong legacy for the Paris 2024 Games from an environmental perspective", organisers claimed.

Two indoor competition halls and one outdoor facility would have been situated at the site, but the ISSF said it was too small.

One option would have been to extend the site to a nearby bowling alley, but this would have required further environmental studies and "various authorisations".

There would also have been the risk of the project facing delays.

Seine-Saint-Denis is the poorest department in France and is expecting legacy benefits from Paris 2024.

Volleyball, badminton and swimming have already been moved away by organisers, although the Stade de France which will host athletics and rugby sevens is located there.

Sport climbing, artistic swimming, diving and water polo will also see action in the area.

Paris 2024 is due to discuss its venue plan at a meeting on July 12.

There remain question marks over basketball and handball.

A proposal is on the table to move preliminary handball fixtures from Lille to Paris, with early basketball fixtures moving in the opposite direction.