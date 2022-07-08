Portuguese company BysteelFS has been commissioned to construct the façade system for the Porte de la Chapelle Arena, set to be used at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in a €5 million (£4.2 million/$5.1 million) contract.

The Braga-based firm, which is a part of the DST Group, envisages a façade of around 10,000 square metres made of aluminium, glass and composite material.

It is expected to take five months to put up with the work aimed to be completed in the Northern Hemisphere summer of 2023.

In total, the 26,000 square metres infrastructure will have a room with a capacity for 8,000 people, two gyms for residents of the nearby communities and a 2,600sqm leisure and shopping area.

Outside, 3,000sqm of green space, 6,000sqm of roof gardens and an area with panoramic views over the city will be created.

"Reducing the environmental impact was a major challenge both in the design phase and in the management of this work," said Rodrigo Araújo, chief executive of BysteelFS.

"More than 95 per cent of the 944 tons of construction waste is recycled and 45 per cent of the concrete used is low-carbon, avoiding 1,300 tons of CO2 emissions.

"On the other hand, part of the non-load-bearing walls will be built from clay blocks and the 8,000 spectator seats will be made from 70 tons of plastic waste collected in the nearest blocks.

"Participating in a project with this level of environmental concern is very important to us because it is an opportunity to validate the paradigm shift in the construction sector.

"In the search for more efficient and sustainable solutions, more and better investments are being made in innovation.

"Bysteel and BysteelFS are positioning themselves in this more ecological future."

During the Games it is set to host badminton, rhythmic gymnastics, Para badminton, and Para powerlifting.

Afterwards, the Porte de la Chapelle Arena will be home to Paris Basketball, the French capital’s largest basketball club, and will also act as the cultural centre of the north of the city, serving as a stage for major productions.