Bajos and Richter lead qualification round at ISSF World Cup in Changwon

Gitta Bajos of Hungary and Israel's Sergey Richter have topped the 10 metres air rifle qualification event securing their place in the knockout rounds at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Changwon.

Bajos shot for 630.6 points over six rounds in the women's event in South Korea to secure the number one spot ahead of Romania's Roxana Sidi on 630.2.

Luci Brazdova of the Czech Republic made up the top three with an impressive score of 629.9.

Hungarian Olympian Eszter Mészáros clinched the last of the eight qualification places with 628.8 points.

The 20-year-old piped India's Mehuli Ghosh by 0.1 points.

Gwon Dae-yeong and Keum Ji-hyeon are the only athletes from the home country to make it to the next phase.

European Championships gold medallist Richter took top spot in the men's event with 631.6 points.

Former Junior World Cup champion Arjun Babuta of India followed closely behind on 630.5 points while South Korea's Bang Seung-ho came third with 0.8 points fewer than Babuta.

Napis Tortungpanich, a four-times Southeast Asian Games gold medallist, claimed the final qualification place on 627.9.

Similarly to the women's event, the barest of margins separated eighth and ninth place as Istvan Peni missed out by 0.1 points.

The 10m air rifle finals for the men's and women's competitions are set to take place tomorrow in Changwon in addition to the beginning of the trap and 10m air pistol events.