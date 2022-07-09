Delegates of the World Karate Federation (WKF) met in Porec to review projects that it has implemented with the aim of developing the sport.

The governing body's Rules Commission gathered in the Croatian city as it is hosting the WKF Youth Camp and Cup and the Karate 1 Youth League.

"Even though karate has experienced tremendous progress over the last few years, our core nature as karatekas compels us to never be complacent, to never rest on the laurels of our success," said WKF President Antonio Espinós.

"As we aim to continue making Karate one of the most ground-breaking disciplines in the world, we continue developing our sport to make Karate the perfect combination of tradition and modernity.

"I want to thank the WKF Rules Commission and its members for their efforts in setting the path of our future success."

The ongoing competition in Porec is further testing a new electronic judging system which aims to streamline refereeing and could eventually replace the flag system for the allocation of points in the kumite discipline of the sport.

A new helmet for youth categories was also tested at the event to eventually replace the current face masks.

Moreover, the WKF Rules Commission reviewed the allocation of points and sanctions through the video review system, the evaluation of the rules of kata competitions, and the new configuration of the World Championships.