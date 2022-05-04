World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós discussed this month's European Championships during a meeting in Madrid.

Espinós is also the President of the European Karate Federation (EKF), which is organising the upcoming continental event in Gaziantep in Turkey.

Competition will take place between May 25 and 29, alongside the EKF Congress.

"At the meeting, we were able to discuss the recent developments in karate in Europe, as well as the preparation for the several anticipated international events to be held in the continent this year, particularly the next EKF Senior Championships in Gaziantep," said Espinós.

"We reviewed the many opportunities ahead of us in the coming months.

There was a strong Croatian presence at the meeting, with Split due to host the 2024 European Championships ©Getty Images

"We agreed on ways to ensure that the EKF continues setting the pace of the development of karate around the world."

WKF chief executive Sara Wolff, WKF senior adviser Francisco Alegrete and EKF secretary general Davor Cipek were also in attendance at the meeting.

Cipek is the President of the Croatian Karate Union (CKU) and was joined by Goran Sprem, the held of the CKU's Local Organising Committee.

Croatian city Split is due to host the European Championships in 2024.