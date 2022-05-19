The World Karate Federation (WKF) is helping to fight gender-based violence after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Koyamada International Foundation (KIF), a non-governmental organisation which aims for youth and women empowerment.

This MoU means there will be collaboration between the organisations, focusing on using karate to assist vulnerable individuals, especially girls and young women who have suffered from abuse.

"The WKF is committed to doing its utmost to use the core principles of karate to fight discrimination of any kind," said WKF President Antonio Espinós.

"In particular, the idiosyncrasy of karate makes our sport the right tool to help girls and women who have suffered from gender-based violence.

"As the defence of people in need is one of the main elements of our strategic plan, this agreement with KIF puts us on the right path to contribute to a better world and to further demonstrate the many values and the greatness of karate.

"It is also one more indication that karate is very much in line with the Agenda 2020+5."

This agreement focuses on youth and women ©WKF

The WKF and KIF have agreed to create joint development programmes and integrate karate practices into initiatives which help disadvantaged populations.

"In our global effort of achieving the gender equality of the sustainable development goals established by the United Nations, KIF is committed to empowering girls and women to protect themselves from all forms of gender-based violence," said KIF chairman Shin Koyamada.

"As a Japanese karate practitioner myself for 25 years, I believe martial arts like karate could provide those vulnerable girls and young women a number of excellent physical and mental health benefits, which could help end gender-based violence."

Estimates suggest around one-third of women have been subjected to either physical or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.