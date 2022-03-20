Beds manufacturer Dreams has added Special Olympics GB to its list of partnerships British national multi-sport event associations, building on existing deals with the British Olympic Association (BOA) and British Paralympic Association (BPA).

Special Olympics GB is the national sports body for athletes of all abilities with intellectual disabilities.

Dreams' partnership makes it the first brand to sponsor Special Olympics GB, the BOA and BPA having recently extended its partnership with the latter two organisations until Paris 2024.

Special Olympics GB interim chief executive Laura Baxter thanked the British-based company for its support.

"We are absolutely delighted to be working with Dreams on this new and exciting strategic partnership," Baxter said.

"For our Special Olympics GB athletes to be recognised and included in such a ground-breaking deal which puts them shoulder to shoulder with Olympians and Paralympians is literally a dream come true.

"We are hugely grateful to Dreams for this opportunity and full credit must be given to them for demonstrating the true meaning of inclusion in this way."

Under the agreement, Dreams will work with Special Olympics GB's network of volunteers and support its staging of events and activities across Britain.

A total of 6,500 athletes are offered sporting opportunities by Special Olympics GB, while 1.5 million people live with intellectual disabilities in the United Kingdom.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games was last held in Abu Dhabi in 2019, with Berlin due to hold next year's edition ©Getty Images

Dreams' chief executive Jonathan Hirst vowed to support the organisation's aims and vision as part of the agreement.

"It’s such an honour to be the very first British brand to partner with Team GB, ParalympicsGB and Special Olympics GB," he said.

"Special Olympics GB is truly one-of-a-kind.

"Not only in the opportunities it provides for people with intellectual disabilities to try new sports and compete, but also in the amazing community it has created.

"We’re thrilled to be a part of this community, and we look forward to supporting Special Olympics GB - both as an organisation and through our colleagues - in the huge number and variety of events and activities it has in store.

"What’s more, we’re delighted to continue our partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB as we look ahead to Paris 2024.

"As the UK’s most recommended bed retailer, we’re a natural fit for the UK’s most-loved sports team.

"Rest, recuperation and proper sleep health is so important for all athletes, and we look forward to supporting the teams once more in our role as their official sleep partner."

Dreams signed a sponsorship deal with the British Olympic Association in 2019 ©Dreams

Dreams has previously partnered with the BOA and BPA for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

Global organisation Special Olympics was founded in 1968.

It last held its Summer World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019, with Germany's capital Berlin due to stage the next edition in 2023.

Next year's Special Olympics World Winter Games will not take place as planned in Kazan as the organisation could not guarantee "the safety of our athletes and community" following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.