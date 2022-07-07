North Carolina bid to receive $25m if 2027 World University Games campaign succeeds

North Carolina's bid for the 2027 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games has received a potential $25 million (£20 million/€24 million) boost from state legislators.

If the American state is successful in its bid to win the Games' hosting rights, it was agreed with the Government to set aside the additional funds which bid chairman Hill Carrow says will substantially strengthen their efforts.

"A World University Games reserve to make funds available to support the state of North Carolina as a host of the 2027 World University Games upon an act of appropriation by the General Assembly," stated section 2.2 of the budget bill.

"The state controller shall reserve to the World University Games reserve from funds available in the general fund the sum of $25,000,000 in nonrecurring funds for the 2022-2023 fiscal year."

Carrow said the $25 million in the budget bill would cover a quarter of the estimated $100 million (£83 million/€98 million) needed to put on the World University Games, with sponsorship, television revenue, ticket sales and local Governments covering the rest.

Greensboro is one of the five sub-sites of the North Carolina bid and would hold the swimming events at its aquatics centre if successful ©Getty Images

"It’s very important," Carrow said, as reported by Triad Business Journal.

"This sends a strong message that the public sector is very supportive."

North Carolina's bid sees five host sub-sites named; Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Greensboro.

Together these areas are known as North Carolina's university hub as it includes more than 260,000 students representing 19 institutions.

The United States has hosted one previous FISU Summer World University Games, in Buffalo in 1993, when the event was known as the Summer Universiade.

North Carolina is competing for the hosting rights alongside Chungcheong in South Korea.