The Chungcheong Bidding Committee has announced that it has collected over 500,000 signatures of support for its bid to host the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in 2027.

With some 522,110 supporters signed up as of June 9, the committee are now over halfway to their initial target of one million after beginning their campaign two months ago, as reported by Yonhap News.

The committee intend to deliver the signatures to FISU Acting President Leonz Eder by August, to emphasise interest in the South Korean region for the Games.

Chungcheong Province was selected alongside the American state of North Carolina as the final two host candidates for the 2027 event back in January.

The winner is set to be decided at the FISU General Assembly in November.

The Games have twice taken place in South Korea before, in Daegu in 2003 and in Gwangju in 2015, when it was known as the Universiade.





Its last edition came back in 2019 in the Italian city of Naples, as the 2021 Summer World University Games were postponed two years in a row.

They are now scheduled to take place under the same Chengdu 2021 branding in 2023.

The next Winter World University Games is due to take place from January 12 to 22 2023 in Lake Placid, United States.