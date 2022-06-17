A two-month long art competition celebrating Chinese poetry and language art for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games has come to a successful conclusion.

The "Good Voice Greeting the Asian Games" Youth Recitation Art Competition, which was co-hosted by Hangzhou Library and the Hangzhou Recitation Association, saw hundreds of participants showcase different vocal expressions of the language, including many from overseas.

Over 30 language artists from across China were invited to serve as the judges and experts, while around 3,000 people were in attendance for the competition's climax at the Hangzhou Library lecture hall.

A series of performances were given including songs and poetry recitals, before awards were handed out to the competition winners.

There were a series of captivating performances in the Chinese language at the awards ceremony ©Hangzhou 2022

"The language acts as a bridge, and the voice is regarded as a link, to cross the cultural difference and make the world listen to the voice of Hangzhou," Lu Xiaolong, the Deputy Director General of Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism, said.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, which were scheduled to take place in September, were postponed last month amid persistent concerns around COVID-19 in China.

However, the venues built for the event and a new theme park will be opened to the public.

New dates for the Games is yet to be announced.