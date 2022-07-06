The European Equestrian Federation (EEF) is donating physical aid to the Ukrainian Equestrian Federation Charity Foundation (UEF-CF) to help it look after equines under care in the war-torn country.

The continental organisation has worked with a local supplier in Ukraine to gather 13 tonnes of horse feed and directly supply stables in the Kyiv region.

The Dutch Federation of Professional Equestrian Centres and the EEF also bought 220 tonnes of haylage, which has so far been distributed to regions of Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

Any remaining aid is planned to be distributed across all the priority zones in Ukraine.

The EEF has insisted it will continue to support equines across Ukraine in addition to being open to facilitating the purchasing of more aid by members if needed.

The EEF and the Dutch Federation of Professional Equestrian Centres brought 220 tonnes of haylage for distribution around Ukraine ©Getty Images

It is also looking to partner with new suppliers who can provide aid at a fair price.

More than 160 stables are currently supported by the UEF-CF as well as an excess of 3,500 horses that have been impacted by the Russian invasion.

Across the last two months, the amount of material aid donated has surpassed 450 tonnes.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has devastated the country with the United Nations reporting that 4,889 civilians have been killed and 6,263 have been injured as of June 4.

The global organisation has also recorded that at least 12 million people have fled their homes since Russia launched its full-scale attack.