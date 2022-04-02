The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has held a webinar to discuss ongoing efforts to support the equestrian community and evacuate horses from Ukraine during the war in the country.

The webinar featured representatives from the European Equestrian National Federations and associated European Equestrian Federation (EEF) members.

The event was hosted by the EEF, the Ukrainian Equestrian Federation (UEF), UEF Charity Foundation and the FEI.

"The meeting included a thorough overview of the current actions and priorities in Ukraine, as well as an interactive discussion to establish the most efficient processes required to support the equestrian community (including the horses) in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighbouring nations," the FEI said.

"The meeting also highlighted the strong collaborative spirit between the National Federations and the willingness from the equestrian community to provide both financial and logistical support through donations of supplies and materials, offers to host individuals and/or horses and employment opportunities.

"Since the onset of the war, the FEI, EEF and UEF have worked together and tirelessly to provide support and aid through the UEF Charity Foundation and the FEI Solidarity Relief Fund."

The CHF 1 million (£820,000/$1 million/€980,000) solidarity fund was approved by the FEI in February.

The fund has supported the UEF Charity Foundation, which is managing logistics and coordination of humanitarian aid, the evacuation of horses and the general information.

Aid, including feed and shavings, have been offered through the website www.helpukrainehorses.eu, as well as monetary donations and accommodation.

Over 375 tonnes of material aid have been received at the central hub in Poland, with over €75,000 (£63,000/$82,000) donated directly to the Charity Foundation.

A logistical hub in Granat, located between Lviv and the Polish border, has been established to accommodate up to 40 horses.

The hub allows horses to be prepared for transfer into the European Union.

The FEI expects this hub to be at full capacity in the coming days.





The UEF Charity Foundation has warned around 2,000 horses will require support over the next month, which would require the number of supplies to triple from its current amount.

FEI solidarity director Jean-Phillippe Camboulives has urged National Federations to designate an official representative to coordinate the offers of support and supplies nationally, before liaising with relevant organisations.

"FEI Solidarity Relief Fund has been able to provide great support to individual members in the Ukrainian community through neighbouring and European member federations such as the Ukrainian vaulting team which is currently training and living in Slovakia thanks to the efforts of the host National Federation and the determination of their secretary general Zuzana Baciak," Camboulives said.

"And there are many examples like this at the moment.

"We must continue to work together and to coordinate our efforts and use our resources effectively."

FEI veterinary director Göran Åkerström updated participants on the situation regarding the transfer of horses from Ukraine into neighbouring European Union countries.

This included updates on recent amendments to the existing Health Certificate by the European Commission, which could facilitate the transit of horses.

The FEI are currently reviewing the recent publication and say they will update stakeholders in the coming days.

The EEF and the FEI say they will help to rebuild the Ukrainian Equestrian Federation and the community.

"The situation in Ukraine is devastating, but the collaboration we have seen across Europe through our members and the FEI is incredibly encouraging," said Theo Ploegmakers, EEF President.

"There is still a huge amount of work to be done to help both the equines and the wider equestrian community in Ukraine and I believe through our network in Europe we can continue to provide the necessary support."