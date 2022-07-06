Prize money for FIS World Cup events set to increase by 10 per cent

Prize money is set to increase by 10 per cent for all International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup events starting in the 2022-2023 season.

The governing body's Council approved the rise in its meeting in Zurich which also saw appointments in several key posts.

All World Cup events, for both men and women, will see the financial boost.

The FIS will contribute 20 per cent of the sum with individual event organisers providing the rest.

In the 2021-2022 season Switzerland's Marco Odermatt and Petra Vlhová of Slovakia topped the prize money standings in the men's and women's divisions with CHF565,445 (£488,000/$582,000/€570,000) and CHF408,332 (£352,000/$420,000/€412,000), respectively.

Roman Kumpost of the Czech Republic, Japan's Aki Murasato, Italian Flavio Roda, and Martti Uusitalo of Finland were all elected as vice-presidents having all served on the Council since 2010, 2014, 2012, and 2014, respectively.

United States Olympic mogul gold medallist Hannah Kearney has been named as the FIS Council's athletes' representative ©Getty Images

Slovenian Enzo Smrekar, President of the Organising Committee for the 2023 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, was also appointed as FIS treasurer.

Vancouver 2010 Olympic mogul champion and Sochi 2014 bronze medallist Hannah Kearney of the United States was named as the Council's athletes' representative, while Sweden's Niklas Carlsson takes up a new role as deputy secretary general.

Carlsson quit his position as secretary general of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) for the newly created role where he will work alongside FIS secretary general Michel Vion.

The current policy that states Russian and Belarusian athletes may not participate in any FIS competition outside of their home nation was agreed to remain in force by the Council throughout the Northern Hemisphere summer season.

It will revisit the topic in the autumn as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Slovenia's Enzo Smrekar has been appointed as the FIS new treasurer ©FIS

The Council agreed that once all of the data is gathered from the testing that the Fluoride Working Group will present its findings to the FIS Executive Board at the beginning of August.

The Executive Board will then decide on the best approach for the implementation of the ban for the upcoming season.

The next steps will be made in conjunction with the IBU.