The International Skiing Federation (FIS) Council has announced it is ready to enforce a full ban of fluorinated waxes for the 2022-23 winter season as it prepares for the FIS hybrid Congress which will be held online and in Milan on May 25 and 26.

The FIS, who held an online meeting to discuss the agenda topics for its hybrid Congress, said the ban will be specifically defined at the traditional event.

This decision is in parallel with the International Biathlon Union (IBU), who is also banning products including fluorinated wax for next season.

The FIS commented it will join the IBU in using the Alpha II device, a new effective testing method, developed by working with Bruker and the IBU.

Bruker is a manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments.

Scientific studies suggest fluorinated waxes are harmful to the environment and people's health ©Getty Images

The test aims to give the International Federation the ability to hold fluor-free events, furthering the chances of fair competitions.

Research suggests that the perfluorooctanoic acid compounds - which make up these products - is a danger to the environment and the health.

The US Ski and Snowboard body banned fluorinated wax in October 2020 because they "have been scientifically studied for their negative environmental and health impacts".

The European Union banned specific fluorine compounds in July 2020.

Last season, the FIS did not impose a full ban on the compounds.