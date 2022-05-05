The World Curling Federation (WCF) has announced that it has renewed its partnership with Infront Sports & Media for another eight years, securing the company's marketing position for the governing body's major competitions.

Infront, which first agreed to partner with the WCF in 2008, will be in place to market and manage media rights for the men's and women's World Championships, the European Championships and the new Pan-Continental Curling Championship debuting in November.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Infront Sports & Media," Kate Caithness, the President of the WCF, said.

"We have worked together for a number of years and they have been a key component to the increased commercialisation and marketing efforts around our elite level championships.

"Infront are a driving force behind many of our long-standing marketing partners and this contract renewal puts the federation in a position to continue to grow and enhance that aspect of our championships and bring in further exciting partners to our sport."

Infront will seek to continually grow the WCF's commercial and marketing departments ©Getty Images

The WCF will also receive consultation on more championships individually during the contract, which will last until the end of the 2029-2030 season.

The two organisations plan to freshen their partnership by creating a digital and data working group.

Annual workshops are scheduled to be held, to ensure regular improvements are made for the commercialisation of events.

"We have worked with the World Curling Federation for many years now and this partnership continues to go from strength to strength," Stefan Krauss, Infront's vice-president of winter sports, said.

"It is a fascinating sport which requires excellent strategic skills and a strong team spirit, something mirrored in the successful leadership at the organisation.

"It is enjoying a wave of popularity once again as it looks to build towards the next Olympic Winter Games and I look forward to seeing how we can jointly leverage that interest and build on the commercialisation opportunities we have already created."