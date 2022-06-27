Detention of Olympic basketball champion Griner in Russia extended by six months

Two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist Brittney Griner has had her arrest in Russia on charges of drug smuggling extended until December.

Griner appeared at a court in Khimki today and state news agency TASS reports that her detention was extended until December 20 at the hearing.

The 31-year-old arrived and left in handcuffs.

Griner was arrested at an airport near Moscow in February - shortly prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine - accused of being in possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil.

Those charges carry a sentence up to 10 years in prison, but the United States Government has declared it considers Griner "wrongfully detained".

A hearing in the criminal case is due to be held on Friday (July 1), reports TASS.

Griner helped the US win back-to-back Olympic gold medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Brittney Griner has won two Olympic gold medals ©Getty Images

Griner was in Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg of the Russian Premier League, a club she has represented since 2014.

The basketball star's partner Cherelle Griner has called on US President Joe Biden to use his influence to secure her release, while the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has joined the Women's National Basketball Association in calling for her release.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said it was a matter for the USOPC, when asked about Griner's detention.

A prisoner swap has been suggested as the most likely way to secure Griner's release, but sweeping US sanctions levied against Russia in response to the war in Ukraine complicate any diplomatic efforts.

