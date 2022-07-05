Australia have named the squads which will go in search of their first Commonwealth Games rugby sevens gold medal at Birmingham 2022.

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Charlotte Caslick has been chosen as co-captain of the women’s side alongside Demi Hayes, who played in the team beaten by arch rivals New Zealand in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal match.

"The Gold Coast Games were one of the best experiences I have had in the sport, playing in front of friends and family and coming away with a silver medal," Hayes said.

"The sport has grown so much since then, I have also grown as a player, now I am so excited to be leading this team of amazing players who are heading to Birmingham."

Australia’s women, known as the "Pearls", will take confidence from rugby sevens World Series victory.

"We’ve enjoyed an incredible World Rugby Sevens Series, which was a reward for a lot of hard work, sacrifices and determination from the group, now our focus is taking that form into the Commonwealth Games," Hayes insisted.

Maddison Levi, Madison Ashby and Faith Nathan all played in the victorious side and are also set to travel to Birmingham.

The squad of 13 also includes two teenagers set to make their Commonwealth Games debut.

The 17-year-old Jesse Southwell is joined by 18-year-old Teagan Levi, who takes her place alongside sister Maddison.

A silver at Delhi 2010 remains the best result achieved by the Australian men so far.

Centre Samu Kerevi, who played in the Tokyo Olympic rugby sevens tournament, is set for a return to the format for what will be his Commonwealth Games debut after his superb performance in the Australian Wallabies' 30-28 victory over England in Perth on Saturday, which earned him the man of the match award.

Kerevi will return to the Wallabies test rugby squad after Birmingham.

On their last visit to England, the Australians beat New Zealand 19-14 to win the London Sevens at Twickenham.

"It has been a crazy year for many of us, from the Tokyo Olympics, straight into the World Ruby Sevens Series events, and now heading to Birmingham, but it has meant our squad has formed a really solid foundation, and we are playing some great Rugby," winger Henry Paterson said.

"We’re feeling pretty confident after a good season, we’ve got a good mix of experience and youth, which will make sure we are ready to go in Birmingham."