British tennis authorities have reportedly received fines totalling almost £1 million ($1.2 million/€1.1 million) by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) over their decision to stop Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon.

According to the Daily Mail, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has been slapped with a fine of £620,000 ($750,000/€720,00) from the WTA.

It has also been reported that the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs Wimbledon has been fined £207,000 ($250,000/€240,000) by the women’s tennis governing body.

The punishments come after the LTA and AELTC opted to exclude Russian and Belarusian players from participating in events in Birmingham, Eastbourne and Nottingham that took place in the build-up to Wimbledon.

The LTA is expected to appeal against the WTA’s decision, but the Daily Mail reports that the two organisations will need to pay the fine before taking such a move.

There are also said to be concerns over the involvement of WTA chief executive Steve Simon as chair for the appeal process, having reportedly issued the fine in the first place.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said she felt the LTA and AELTC should be applauded for their tough stance against Russia and Belarus as the war continues in Ukraine.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon is understood to be chair of the appeal process should the LTA seek to overturn the decision ©Getty Images

"Since February the vast majority of the international sporting community have come together in solidarity to condemn Putin's barbaric actions in Ukraine," said Dorries.

"Regrettably the international tennis federations appear determined to be outcasts in this.

"The LTA and Wimbledon should be praised for their move to make Russia an international sporting pariah, and doing what is right in the current circumstances."

The LTA runs the tournaments in Eastbourne and Nottingham, while the AELTC holds the licence for the event in Birmingham.

Rankings points for Wimbledon had already be stripped by the WTA, the Association of Tennis Professionals and the International Tennis Association in response to the blanked ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

While the LTA also banned competitors from the two nations, the three international organisations have allowed its ranking points to remain provided there are other events available at the time.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been able to participate on the ATP Tour and WTA Tour as neutrals which is supported by the ITF.

The ATP Player Council recommended for Wimbledon to be removed of its rankings as a result of breaching the ATP’s, WTA’s and ITF’s united neutrality policy.

AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt claimed that the organisation had "no viable alternative" but to impose a blanket ban taking on guidance from the British Government regarding limiting Russian influence - a move that has been criticised by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

He insisted that International Federations must make their own responses to the war in Ukraine or risk "becoming a political tool".