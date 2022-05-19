WTA joins ATP in opting against stripping ranking points from LTA events

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has reportedly opted against stripping ranking points from Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) events over the decision to ban players from Belarus and Russia.

According to the BBC, the WTA has decided to mirror the decision of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to allow ranking points.

The Nottingham Open, Birmingham Classic and Eastbourne International are due to take place in June.

The grass court tournaments, which feature on the WTA circuit, are among key build-up events prior to Wimbledon.

The BBC reported that a decision is yet to be made by both the ATP and WTA over whether to strip ranking points from Wimbledon.

The decision is claimed to be "finely balanced".

The LTA is still set to face disciplinary action for breaching its contract with the tour by issuing the ban.

Both the ATP and WTA have opposed the stance taken by the LTA and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to ban players from Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP's Player Council has recommended for Wimbledon to lose its ranking points.

The Nottingham Open is one of the upcoming grass court tournaments in Britain ©Getty Images

Like the other three Grand Slams, Wimbledon offers a maximum of 2,000 ranking points for the winner, but the 10-member ATP Player Council is reportedly calling on the ATP to deprive the event of those points.

AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt has claimed the organisation had "no viable alternative" but to impose the blanket ban which has been criticised by both the ATP and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

Hewitt said last month that the organisation had taken UK Government guidance on limiting Russia's influence into account.

Men's singles US Open champion and world number two Daniil Medvedev, and Olympic mixed doubles champions Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev are among high-profile Russian players who will miss Wimbledon.

Belarusian world number eight Aryna Sabalenka would be blocked from the women's event.