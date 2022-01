Thailand lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup for a record sixth time after a 2-2 draw with Indonesia in the final's second leg sealed a 6-2 aggregate victory at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Ricky Kambuaya gave Indonesia some hope of turning around the four-goal deficit from the first leg with an early goal, but Thailand put the match out of reach with a strike by Adisak Kraisorn and an own goal in the 54th minute.

Egy Maulana Vikri made it 2-2 with a late effort but it was a consolation goal for the Garudas, who suffered their sixth consecutive final defeat, four of which have come at the hands of Thailand.

Thailand last lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup trophy four years ago, with coach Alexandre Polking calling the victory "special".

"After such a difficult year, football is still a great opportunity to make people happy and I hope this is a New Year gift for all people in Thailand after difficult times," said Polking, as reported by Goal.

"I’m so happy that we won but also that we won in a special way and I just have to give thanks to everyone from the staff, the officials and especially to the players

"This is a prestigious tournament and we’re so happy that we won it but we don’t want to stop here and then not have a chance in the World Cup qualifiers or Asian Cup qualifiers.

"We showed some brilliant moments of football, defended well when we had to and created the most chances in the tournament so we have to take that belief to the next level now."