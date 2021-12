Thailand and Indonesia were top of their respective groups to book their spots in the semi-finals of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup in Singapore.

A 2-0 defeat of the hosts Singapore in Group A ensured Thailand remained undefeated, with goals coming from Yusef Elias Dolah and Supachai Chaided in the first half.

Thailand also defeated the Philippines 2-1, Myanmar 4-0 and Timor-Leste 2-0 to win four from four.

Singapore are through too, having recorded 3-0 and 2-0 victories over Myanmar and Timor-Leste respectively.

It was a second-half 2-1 victory over the Philippines that gave the hosts the decisive second spot with goals from Hariss Harun and Faris Ramli.

Amin Nazari pulled one back but was unable to find an equaliser.

Behind the Philippines, Myanmar finished fourth and East-Timor fifth.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | 🇲🇾 Malaysia 1-4 Indonesia 🇮🇩



🦅 A fantastic 4⃣ from the Garuda sees them claim 🔝 spot in Group 🅱️!#AFFSuzukiCup2020 | #RivalriesNeverDie | #MASvIDN pic.twitter.com/BXdBQM06tr — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) December 19, 2021

Indonesia's 4-1 thrashing of Malaysia gave them top spot in Group B on goals scored, after finishing on the same points and goal difference as Vietnam.

A 4-2 win over Cambodia was followed by a 5-1 demolition of Laos, who finished bottom of the table.

In what would be the decider, Indonesia held onto a 0-0 draw, despite having only had one shot the whole match to Vietnam's 21.

Indonesia had a goal difference of one better than Vietnam leading into the last match, and the 4-1 win over Malaysia was enough thanks to a double from Irfan Jaya, and goals from Pratama Arhan and Elkan Baggott.

Vietnam, who kept four clean sheets in four matches, defeated Laos 4-0 - featuring a double from Nguyen Tien Linh and goals from Bui Tien Dung and Nguyen Quang Hai - but it was not enough to overhaul the goals scored by their opponents.

Malaysia finished third and Cambodia fourth.

The two-legged semi-finals are scheduled to start tomorrow and run until Sunday (December 26).

Indonesia and Singapore face each other, while the other tie is between Thailand and Vietnam.

The final is also two legs, due to take place on December 29 and January 1.