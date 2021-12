Indonesia secured a dramatic win over Singapore to claim their place in the final of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Football Federation Suzuki Cup in Singapore.

The hosts had taken a 2-1 lead in the second leg of the final after Shahdan Sulaiman scored in the 74th minute.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, this handed them a 3-2 aggregate lead.

However, Pratama Arhan scored a late equaliser in the 87th minute to send the game into extra time.

That was when Indonesia took control of the match, with an own goal from Shawal Anuar in the 91st minute and a fourth goal from Egy Maulana Vikri in the second minute of first-half added time.

Singapore lost their heads throughout, eventually having three men sent off.

Safuwan Baharudin was the first to head for an early bath moments before half-time before Irfan Fandi followed in the 67th minute and Hassan Sunny in the 119th minute.

Indonesia will find who they face in the final when Thailand look to turn a two-goal first-leg advantage into victory.

The two-legged final is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (December 29) and Saturday (January 1).