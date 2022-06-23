Queen's Baton heading to Northern Ireland after visiting former host cities in Scotland

After five days in Scotland which included visits to previous Commonwealth Games host cities, the Queen's Baton is now heading to Northern Ireland.

The Scottish leg had begun in Inverness and then travelled to the Isle of Arran before returning to the Scottish mainland and a visit to 2014 host city Glasgow.

Some of the youngest Bearers were pupils at Pirie Park Primary School in Govan, where a band announced the arrival of the Relay as the youngsters waved home-made flags of the Commonwealth, before classmates they had nominated carried the Baton.

When it reached Edinburgh, host city in both 1970 and 1986, former British men’s foil champion Keith Cook showed the Baton to pupils at the Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce Gaelic school.

Fencer Keith Cook joined youngsters from Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce Gaelic school who took part in the Relay ©Getty Images

The 2010 national champion Cook, who is also the founder of Salle Holyrood fencing camp, gave the pupils a demonstration of his sport.

"Its fantastic to see so many people involved to bring this together today, not just from teachers, but students working together and also the parents," Cook said.

Cook won European team bronze and six medals at Commonwealth Fencing Championships, but has never been able to compete at the Commonwealth Games because fencing has not been part of the programme since the 1970 Games in Edinburgh.

Beach volleyball players Lynne Beattie and Mel Coutts also joined children from St Augustine's Forrester high school in Edinburgh, to take part in the Relay.

"It is amazing, I am really proud to be a Baton bearer today, especially at an event where you've got lots of young people being active outdoors," Beattie said.

Other Bearers climbed Calton Hill high above the Scottish capital to display the Baton.

Glasgow 2014 mascot Clyde has now joined the Scotland team in much the same way as Gold Coast 2018 mascot Borobi has moved seamlessly to become Australia’s talisman.

Pupils from Carrick Knowe Primary School in Edinburgh also met Birmingham 2022 mascot Perry as part of the Relay activities, whilst pupils at Priorsford Primary School in Peebles invited Clyde to join an exercise routine on the school sports field.

Para lawn bowls player Rosemary Lenton is set to make her Games debut in Birmingham and carried the Baton in Dumfries, where she was joined by members of Scotland's Para cycling team for Birmingham 2022.

Tokyo Paralympic medallists Jenny Holl and Fin Graham with the Baton near the Crichton Memorial Church in Dumfries ©Getty Images

Visitors were also given the opportunity to try cycling during the event.

The Relay also visited the Lochcarron Mill in Selkirk.

Weavers who had produced the tartan for the Opening Ceremony uniform to be worn by the Scottish team in Birmingham were given the opportunity to carry the Baton.

Northern Ireland and Wales are the last of the 72 nations and territories on the Relay's itinerary before it returns to England on July 4.