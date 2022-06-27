The Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games made a trip across the Giant's Causeway during its visit to Northern Ireland.

Lucy Walton carried the baton across the famous volcanic rock formation on the coast of County Antrim.

Previous batons have also been taken across the stones, which is a world heritage site.

The baton contains a message from Queen Elizabeth II to athletes of the Commonwealth, which will be read at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony.

Another stop for the relay in Northern Ireland was the studios used for the hit television series Game of Thrones, which have been converted into a tourist attraction.

The baton was carried there by actress Sharni Tapako-Brown as it followed in the footsteps of the Queen, who had met cast members of the drama when she visited Belfast in 2015.

Actress Sharni Tapako-Brown holds the baton on the set of Game of Thrones ©Getty Images

The baton was accompanied during much of its four day journey in Northern Ireland by Lady Mary Peters.

Fifty years after she won Olympic gold in the pentathlon at Munich 1972, she is still revered as one of Northern Ireland's greatest sporting champions.

Lady Mary also competed in the Commonwealth Games on five occasions.

She won pentathlon and shot put gold at Edinburgh 1970, and retained her pentathlon title at the Christchurch Games in 1974.

To set the Northern Ireland leg of the Relay in motion, Lady Mary handed the baton to Dementia Northern Ireland founder John McErlane at the Belfast offices of PriceWaterhouseCoopers, which hosts the charity's empowerment groups.

"I am pleased and privileged to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to represent people with a diagnosis of dementia across Northern Ireland," McErlane told the Belfast Telegraph.

McErlane, a fisherman from Toomebridge, was diagnosed with the condition in 2011.

The baton also visited the WAVE Trauma Centre in Omagh, an organisation which provides support to those affected by The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

It then visited hospitals and was also carried by rescue services including an air ambulance helicopter.

At Portrush, it was taken down to the sea by runners, before kayakers paddled with it.

It also called in at the Exploris Aquarium in Portaferry where display supervisor and environmentalist Portia Sampson held the baton surrounded by penguins.

At Kilbroney Forest Park, the "hiking hens", a local women's walking group, escorted the baton through trails on the hillside.

Lady Mary Peters, centre in yellow, accompanied the baton in Northern Ireland ©Getty Images

It was also carried by Shauna O'Neill, who is set to make her Commonwealth Games debut in bowls, and boxer Amy Broadhurst who has also been named for Birmingham and won world lightweight gold in Istanbul last month.

Para-triathletes Chloe and Judith MacCombe, who are known as the "tandem twins", cycled to the Manchester United Foundation at Ulster University in Coleraine with the baton.

The Relay is now bound for Wales which becomes the 72nd and last Commonwealth nation and territory to be visited, before its return to England.

It was at the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff that a Baton Relay was first staged.