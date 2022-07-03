Queen's Baton visits Wales in last stop before returning to England

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton has been travelling through Wales on the last stop of its International journey before arriving in England on Monday.

It has now visited all 72 nations and territories in the Commonwealth in a journey that has lasted 269 days.

Some Bearers wore uniforms emblazoned "Taith Baton y Frenhines", which is Welsh for Queen's Baton Relay.

It travelled down the west coast of the country in a route which resembled that of the first Queen’s Baton on its way to the 1958 Games in Cardiff.

Gwynedd Roberts was originally invited to carry the Baton that year but missed out because his allotted place was scheduled overnight when it proved impossible to arrange transport.

He finally had his chance in Abergynolwyn this week, 64 years after his original nomination.

"It was not heavy but the Baton will be in my heart now," Roberts said, after carrying the 2022 model.

The Baton had earlier arrived in Anglesey on a lifeboat operated by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Volunteer helmsman Marc Falloon brought it ashore on an inshore rescue craft flanked by others from nearby Trearddur Bay.

"It is a great honour to receive the Commonwealth Baton, to welcome it to the shores of Wales and to wish it all the best on the journey to South Wales and then on to Birmingham," Falloon said.

Dewi Roberts wore his 1958 Games uniform to watch the Relay and reminisced about his time competing in the 100 yards at the Games.

"We met some wonderful people, we had some wonderful experiences which epitomises what the Games are about," Roberts said.

"Competition yes, but friendship above all."

The Baton crossed to the Welsh mainland where it was taken aboard a steam train at Aberystwyth for a journey along the Vale of Rheidol Railway and also visited the local bowls club.

Para swimmer Lily Rice, who is set to compete in Birmingham, joined the Relay when it visited Ysgol Bro Gwaun, a secondary school in Fishguard on the coast.

"I was not expecting there to be such a big crowd and such a great atmosphere here," Rice admitted.

"It has been amazing, it is such a great opportunity that is really awesome in the lead up to the Games, it builds the excitement for everyone."

The Baton was also taken by 93-year-old Val Coleman, a former theatre nurse who took up rowing in her 90s to help recover from a hip replacement, and has since set world records for her age group.

Double bowls bronze medallist Anwen Butten from Lampeter in Mid Wales, carried the Baton for the second time.

Butten had previously done so in 2014 on the way to Glasgow and is set to compete at her sixth Commonwealth Games.

She was joined for the Relay by son Hari and daughter Alis, both fellow bowlers.

As the Baton headed further south, it moved inland to visit Aberfan and Merthyr Tydfil.

It was also carried on the Rhigos Tower zip wire.

In Rhonda Cynon Taf, double Paralympian Rhys Jones, a bronze medallist in T37 100 metres at Glasgow 2014, was among those to take part.

Jones had been a mystery torchbearer at the 2018 Nos Galan new year’s eve race in Mountain Ash, an event established by renowned Welsh athletics coach Bernard Baldwin, who is thought to have originally suggested the idea of the Queen’s Baton Relay.

On the final day, the Baton made a journey along the South Wales coast from the 1958 Games city Cardiff to Swansea.

It is set to arrive in Cornwall on Monday morning and will travel around England before reaching the Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on July 28.