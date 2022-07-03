International Swimming Federation (FINA) Bureau member Andrey Kryukov has said organisers of the ongoing World Championships here have created an "unbelievable" event, having only been awarded hosting rights in February.

Budapest stepped in to stage the World Championships for the second time in five years in February, after Fukuoka was forced to delay until 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Water polo knockout matches have been staged at the Alfréd Hajós National Swimming Stadium in the Hungarian capital, one of four host cities for the men's and women's tournaments.

Kryukov is the FINA Bureau Liaison on the Water Polo Technical Committee, and believes that the venue has been a fitting stage for high-profile matches.

"It is an important venue," he told insidethegames.

"Here is an iconic venue for water polo and specifically for Hungary.

"It's not an easy venue because it was built about 100 years ago, and today we see they adapted perfect presentation, perfect set up at the pool.

"I believe that we delivered the best show.

"The most important thing is that we as FINA are happy with the Organising Committee for how they delivered it in so short time.

"We really appreciate a lot all that they did for FINA, for this aquatic sport festival and for such beautiful environment.

"What has been created here is unbelievable, perfect."

Matches involving the host nation have been marked by capacity crowds throughout the tournament, which Kryukov claimed was testament to the prominence of sport in Hungary.

Andrey Kryukov said that organisers had delivered an "unbelievable" FINA World Championships ©ITG

"I think today you see best example - how to work with the crowd, how to work with the people, because Hungary is a very sporting nation, and they delivered a very good product on how to develop sport in all society, how to introduce it from small age to top age.

"And moreover, the quality of games that we have had here shows the crowd, the full stadium, 6,500, really follow each game, and I am happy that we have had this Championships in Hungary to show the big improvement in our games, specifically in that condition that we have here."

The World Championships have been marked by significant changes at FINA, including the approval of a new policy on transgender athletes that requires them to have completed transition by the age of 12 to compete in women's events and elections to the Athletes' Committee.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam was elected in June last year to succeed Julio Maglione, and Kryukov believes that the governing body is moving in the right direction.

"The new leadership, the new President have full credibility, because one year ago the President promised to deliver what we see today and he did it," Kryukov argued.

"There were a lot of challenges with the postponement of competition, with the two World Championships in a row, with the Olympic Games postponed, and the pandemic consequences.

"All of this was on the neck of FINA leadership, and they took these conditions themselves and took full responsibility, and today we see how successfully growing and growing fast is a feature of our organisation."

The FINA World Championships in Budapest are set to conclude tomorrow.