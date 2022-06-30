International Swimming Federation (FINA) President Husain Al-Musallam has hailed the staging of elections to its Athletes' Committee here as a "landmark".

Jamaica's Alia Atkinson was one of 20 representatives elected to the Committee at the FINA World Championships, and is set to chair the body until 2026.

A further six current and six retired athletes appointed by the FINA President are also due to serve on the Committee, following approval by the FINA Bureau and endorsement by their National Federations.

Kuwaiti official Al-Musallam, elected in June, has stressed the importance of placing athletes at the heart of his Presidency.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach praised FINA's engagement with athletes at its Extraordinary Congress on June 19.

Al-Musallam claimed that the staging of the elections represented an important move in the right direction for FINA.

"I think this a big, big step, and a landmark not only for FINA but for all sports to have the athletes and active athletes electing their representatives to advise FINA what is needed, and not only what is needed in the pool or the field of play, but outside the field of play," he told insidethegames.

"All of us here, we are here for the athletes.

"Without the athletes, we would not have an International Federation, we would not have FINA, so that's why we chose FINA to be the first International Federation to start with the election of athletes, and [it has become] a reality."

Results from the elections for 20 positions on the FINA Athletes' Committee were announced in Budapest alongside the World Championships ©FINA

It is envisaged that the Athletes' Committee will offer input into the organisation of the World Championships and the development of technical rules, and serve as the "athletes' voice in aquatics sport".

Al-Musallam argued the election of athlete representatives would help to drive improvements across all areas at FINA.

"I would say they are important," the FINA President said.

"They are important to improve our services, to improve our events, to improve our scholarship programme, to improve with everything.

"That's why it is important that they will be in the decision making."

This year's additional FINA World Championships was awarded to Budapest in February, after Fukuoka was forced to postpone its staging of the event until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Athletes' Committee elections followed a significant decision taken at the Extraordinary Congress to require transgender athletes to have completed transition by the age of 12 to be eligible for women's events, and explore the creation of a new "open category".

The FINA President reflected on how his first World Championships in the role has panned out.

Husain Al-Musallam said the organisation of the World Championships by Hungary with around three months' notice was "the biggest success" ©Getty Images

"The biggest success first of all is the three months of preparation, and we got the best operation of the World Championships," Al-Musallam suggested.

"No one has done it before for any sport, swimming and outside swimming.

"Hungary, they did it.

"The second point which is important.

"The decisions that have been taken here, not only the transgender policy, but others like [the Athletes' Committee elections] is an important decision and an important day for FINA and for sport in general.

"The athletes are here.

"They are not appointed, they are elected, and their voice will be heard.

"No other mediator can talk on behalf of the athletes.

"The athletes themselves chose their representatives to bring their voice, there is no mediator, no agency to talk on behalf of the athletes.

"They are here, they will say what they have to say, and we will talk."

The FINA World Championships are due to run until Sunday (July 3).