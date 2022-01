Sandviken is set to hold the 2023 World Women's Curling Championship, ending a 19-year wait for Sweden to host the competition again.

The Championship is scheduled to be held from March 18 to 26 next year at the Göransson Arena, which holds 10,000 spectators since its opening in 2009.

Sweden last held the Championship in 2004 in Gävle, alongside the World Men's Curling Championship.

This was the last time that the men's and women's competitions were held together, before splitting in 2005.

Sandviken is in Gävleborg county, approximately 190 kilometres north of Stockholm.

Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg will likely lead the Swedish team next season at her home World Championship ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to be taking our World Women’s Championship to Sandviken next year," said World Curling Federation (WCF) President Kate Caithness.

"The Swedish Curling Association are one of our oldest partners, with great experience in hosting World Curling events which have always been delivered to an exceptional standard.

"We look forward to working with them once more and are in no doubt that together, with the local organising committee, our World Women's Championship will be hosted to the level we come to expect when travelling to this beautiful part of the world."

Aside from Gävle, Sweden has held the Women's World Curling Championship in 1990 in Västerås and in 1985 in Jönköping.

The 2022 World Women's Championship is scheduled to take place in Prince George in Canada, the initial host of the 2020 Championship before they were cancelled days before they were supposed to start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.