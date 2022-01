The World Curling Federation (WCF) has announced the World Junior Curling Championships will be moved from March to May due to local restrictions over COVID-19.

The World Junior Curling Championships had been scheduled to take place in Jönköping in Sweden from March 5 to 12.

The event will now take place at the conclusion of the season from May 15 to 22, the WCF has announced.

Sweden’s Public Health Agency introduced stricter restrictions on COVID-19 earlier this month.

The existing restrictions call for sport, leisure clubs and associations to refrain from organising large indoor events with participants who do not usually meet each other.

The WCF insists the delayed tournament will feature a full field, with 20 women’s and men’s teams scheduled to compete.

A COVID-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of the World Junior-B Curling Championships at Lohja in Finland earlier this month.

The event was cancelled four days into the tournament.

The tournament will feature 20 men's and women's teams ©Getty Images

The cancellation meant no teams were promoted into the World Junior Curling Championships.

Therefore the three highest-ranked nations, who had not already qualified, will be awarded places in the event.

Latvia, Norway and the United States have been awarded places in the women’s event, while the final men’s spots have been awarded to Italy, New Zealand and Norway.

Last year's World Junior Curling Championships had been due to take place in China's capital Beijing.

The event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.