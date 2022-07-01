Russia's Deputy Sports Minister Andrey Fedorov has slammed international sport for moving events away from Russia, claiming it has led to "a decrease in the level of competitiveness" in sporting events after the invasion of Ukraine.

It comes after the International Olympic Committee recommended International Federations (IFs) remove athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from international competitions due to their involvement in the conflict.

"Obviously the non-participation of Russian athletes has led to a decrease in the level of competitiveness, which is noted not only by spectators, but also by representatives of International Federations," Fedorov told the St Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF), an annual event held with support from the Ministry of Justice and endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

St. Petersburg had been due to host the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, but the match was switched to Paris as sporting bodies stripped Russia of hosting rights.

The Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for Sochi was also amongst events cancelled.

The Formula One Grand Prix at Sochi was cancelled in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

"Large-scale sporting events that were planned in our country, including the final of the Champions League in football, were transferred to other countries and we can be sure that such decisions did not benefit either the spectators or the athletes, or the sport as such," Fedorov added.

He claimed the exclusion of Russian officials from IFs would have a detrimental effect on international sport.

Last week, weightlifting official Maxim Agapitov was permitted to stand in International Weightlifting Federation elections alongside two other Russians after a successful appeal through the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but none were elected.

"Our country has brought up outstanding athletes, managers in the field of sports, and such an approach, when they are blocked, makes it impossible to participate in decision-making on global world problems, nothing good for the future of world sports results," Fedorov declared.

"In the long term, this has a very negative impact on the formation of world sports."