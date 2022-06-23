CAS rules Russian officials should not be barred from crucial weightlifting elections

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has cleared three Russian officials to stand in this week's International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) elections, ruling an IWF Eligibility Determination Panel (EDP) did not have the jurisdiction to bar them.

The Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF), Maxim Agapitov, Dmitry Chernogorov and Aleksandr Kishkin all appealed an EDP decision to prevent the RWF from nominating officials for IWF elections.

It did not have the jurisdiction to stop the RWF nominating candidates, the CAS ruled, setting aside the challenged decisions.

This means Agapitov is free to stand for IWF President, general secretary treasurer, vice-president, and an Executive Board position.

Kishkin was put forward for the IWF Technical Committee by the RWF, while Chernogorov was nominated for the Coaching and Research Committee.

"The CAS Panel in charge of the matters found that the IWF EDP did not have jurisdiction to prevent the RWF from nominating candidates for the elections," a CAS statement read.

"Indeed, such decision is of a disciplinary nature and, as provided by Article 13 of the IWF Constitution, it was not for the IWF EDP to rule on the suspension of the RWF in the light of Article 13.12 of the IWF Constitution, but only to determine the eligibility of the candidates in accordance with the IWF Constitution."

The CAS upheld the Russian appeals, clearing Maxim Agapitov to stand for the IWF Presidency ©Getty Images

Before the CAS appeal, officials from Russia, Thailand and Egypt had been deemed ineligible as the nations have had six or more doping violations since July 2016.

Agapitov takes the number of candidates for the IWF Presidency to 11.

Elections are due to be held this weekend (June 25 and 26) at a Congress in Albanian capital Tirana.

It promises to be one of the most important votes in weightlifting history, with the sport having been left off the provisional programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games over wide-ranging governance concerns.

More follows.