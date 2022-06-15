Russian Fencing Federation (FFR) President Ilgar Mammadov has accused some countries of attempting to change the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) statutes in a bid to remove the nation from the continental organisation.

Mammadov is set to make a speech addressing the issue at the EFC Ordinary Congress tomorrow in Antalya, which is being held the day before the European Fencing Championships begins.

"Some countries have already made a proposal to change the EFC statutes, with the subsequent exclusion of our federations from the organisation," Mammadov told Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"This cannot be brought to this point, I intend to communicate with colleagues from other countries.

"This proposal is unfair, we are no longer performing anywhere, and they also want to exclude us."

insidethegames has asked the EFC for comment.

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) Executive Committee suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at its events "until further notice" in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is supported by Belarus.

TASS has reported that the FFR has sought to allow its athletes to compete as neutrals, challenging the FIE in a Swiss civil court, but the global organisation has refused to budge on the issue.

The FIE banned Russian athletes from competing at its sporting events ©Getty Images

Russia's name and flag were already banned from the World Championships under World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions implemented on the nation prior to the outright ban of their athletes.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, who is President of the Russian Olympic Committee, has also been removed as the leader of the EFC following a vote at an Extraordinary Congress last month.

The event was attended by 37 of the EFC’s 42 National Federations, which saw 23 vote in favour of removing Russia while 10 voted against and four abstained.

The Extraordinary Congress had occurred after the EFC Executive Committee held a unanimous vote of no confidence in the former President in March.

It cited there was a "conflict of interest" concern regarding the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, as well as "the arbitration case against the FIE and EFC raised by the Russian Fencing Federation".

The Executive Committee also accused the four-time Olympic champion of showing "disregard" for their decisions and failing to seek ratification for decisions taken on behalf of the EFC.

Pozdnyakov, who has criticised sporting sanctions against Russia and Belarus, hit out at a "culture of cancellation of everything Russian" on Telegram after he lost his role.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov was removed as President of the EFC following an Extraordinary Congress ©Getty Images

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin supported his compatriot, claiming that his removal was "detrimental to the sport."

Pozdnyakov, a four-time Olympic champion, had led the EFC since 2016 and has been President of the ROC since 2018.

While the International Olympic Committee recommended to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes, it did not advise to remove elected officials from the two countries.

However, other International Federations have opted to impose this sanction, including World Sailing and the International Luge Federation.

Uzbek-born Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov stepped aside as FIE President following the European Union's sanction on him.

The United Nations has reported 4,452 civilians have been killed and another 5,531 injured since the invasion of Ukraine begun, but it is thought the true figure is far higher, and an excess of 13 million people have fled their homes.

Secretary general Jacek Slupski of Poland is leading the EFC until a permanent replacement is elected.