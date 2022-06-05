Russia’s Maria Polyakova has been confirmed as one of the 29 candidates for the International Swimming Federation’s (FINA) Athletes' Committee despite being banned from attending this month’s World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The FINA has announced that the 2018 European diving champion is among the athletes vying for one of the slots on the Committee.

With voting due to run during the World Championships, competitors attending the event in the Hungarian capital will be eligible to vote.

Russian athletes and officials have been barred from participating in the event as part of sanctions imposed by FINA in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But FINA has not suspended Russians from holding positions within the organisation, allowing Polyakova to bid for election.

The 25-year-old is one of four divers in contention for positions on the Athletes’ Committee with Britain’s Jack Laugher and China’s four-time Olympic champion Shi Tingmao who are seeking re-election, and three-time Pan American gold medallist Rommel Pacheco Marrufo of Mexico.

Triple Olympic champion Katinka Hosszú of Hungary headlines the list of swimming candidates that covers five continents.

Katinka Hosszú is aiming to secure her place on the FINA Athletes' Committee ©Getty Images

Hosszú is one of three Europeans along with Sweden’s Therese Alshammar, a three-time Olympic medallist at Sydney 2000, and world bronze medallist Shane Ryan of Ireland.

The Asian contingents have been confirmed as Rio 2016 Olympic champion Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan, Qatar’s Nada Arakji and Hong Kong’s Siobhán Haughey, who claimed two silver medals at Tokyo 2020.

Ryan Pini of Papua New Guinea is looking to retain his place on the committee, while Australia’s Jessica Hansen, Uganda’s Lunkuse Jamila Nsibambi, South Africa’s Matthew Sates, Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter and Aruba’s Jordy Groters are also among the swimmers in the running.

Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha, an Olympic gold medallist at Tokyo 2020 and five-time world champion, is part of the open water contenders that feature France’s Caroline Jouisse and Rio 2016 Olympic champion Ferry Weertman of The Netherlands.

The water polo candidates include Serbia’s double Olympic champion Filip Filipović as well as Margarita Plevritou of Greece, Josip Pavić of Croatia, Felipe Perrone Rocha of Spain and Robin Randall of Canada.

Saafan Nehal of Egypt and Bill May of the United States have been named as the two artistic swimmers in the contention for the election, while high divers Anna Bader of Germany and Alain Kohl of Luxembourg compete the line-up of candidates.

Open water swimming star Ana Marcela Cunha is also one of the athletes seeking election ©Getty Images

FINA claimed that all the contenders had met the eligibility requirements of having competed at one of the previous two editions of the World Championships in 2017 and 2019 or the Olympic Games in 2016 and 2020 or will be participating at this year’s flagship event in Budapest.

A total of 20 athletes are expected to be elected to the Athletes’ Committee in Budapest with FINA President Husain Al-Musallam appointing a further six along with six Honorary Members.

All Presidential appointees are subject to approval from the FINA Bureau.

As members of the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, Hungary’s Daniel Gyurta and Italy’s Federica Pellegrini are due to join the FINA Athletes’ Committee to "help ensure that the voice of athletes is represented at all decision-making levels within the sport’s global governing body".

Budapest is scheduled to hold the World Championships from June 17 to July 3.

The voting period for swimmers is set to run from June 16 to 25, while polling for the other four disciplines featuring in the Hungarian capital is expected to be held from June 16 to 28.

Results are expected to be announced on June 29.