Four Pacific Island nations have been forced to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it has been confirmed.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced that Samoa, Kiribati, Tonga and Vanuatu will no longer be competing at the Games which are due to start next Tuesday (August 24).

The news comes five days after Afghanistan confirmed its withdrawal from the Paralympics after the Taliban gained power in the Asian nation, forcing commercial flights to close.

COVID-19 restrictions in Australia have been cited as the reason behind the absence of Samoa, Kiribati, Tonga and Vanuatu at Tokyo 2020.

Marcel Houssimoli was Vanuatu's only participant when the nation last competed at a Paralympic Games at London 2012 ©Getty Images

Craig Spence, spokesperson for the IPC, said all four nations were left financially hamstrung by Australia’s two-week hotel quarantine rule on international travellers.

"We have a number of nations from the Pacific Islands that will be unable to travel," said Spence.

"The reason why is that they would need to travel from their country through Australia where there is strict rules at the moment.

"They would have to quarantine at their expense for two weeks before flying here.

"They would then need to quarantine on the way back, so effectively they would need to pay for of four weeks extra at a hotel.

"They are tiny National Paralympic Committees and they just do not have the resources to be able to accommodate that expense so sadly they have been withdrawn."

